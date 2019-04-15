Dirocie Homers in 9th as Columbia Beats Rome 3-2
April 15, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Rome Braves News Release
ROME, GA - Columbia Fireflies center fielder Anthony Dirocie broke a 2-2 tie in the Top of the 9th inning on Monday night with a solo homer off Rome RHP reliever Kurt Hoekstra. It was a rare misstep by the Braves bullpen which is off to an excellent start in the new season but was unable to hold either a lead or a tie against the Fireflies.
Rome starting pitcher RHP Nolan Kingham was again outstanding. Kingham threw a season-high 6 innings and allowed only one run which was unearned. He struck out one and issued no walks. In three starts so far this season Kingham has thrown 16 innings and allowed one earned run. His current ERA is 0.56.
Trailing the Fireflies 1-0 in the Bottom of the 4th inning the Braves got a leadoff double from Justin Dean. Andrew Moritz immediately drove him in with a single to tie the game up at 1-1 before Trey Harris delivered an RBI single with two outs to give the Braves their first, and ultimately, only lead of the night.
Kingham departed with a 2-1 advantage but Columbia's centerfielder would soon begin his takeover. Dirocie doubled in a run to tie the game in the 7th inning and won it in the 9th with his solo homer. Fireflies LHP reliever Andrew Mitchell retired the side in order in the Bottom of the 9th to earn the save.
Harris stayed hot on Monday. He went 2-3 with a double and an RBI and now has four consecutive multi-hit games. He's hitting .425 on the season.
Game two of the series between Rome and Columbia is Tuesday morning in an Education Day special. First pitch is scheduled for 10:30 am at State Mutual Stadium. Rome will start RHP Jasseel De La Cruz and Columbia will put RHP Jose Butto on the bump.
Rome (4-7): 2 R 5 H 1 E
Columbia (5-6): 3 R 9 H 0 E
W: Willy Taveras (2-0)
L: Kurt Hoekstra (0-1)
S: Andrew Mitchell (1)
Time: 2:31
Attendance: 1,620
