Rome Overcomes Early Deficit to Claim First Series Win of 2019

April 15, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Rome Braves News Release





ROME, GA - One day after falling behind early and being unable to dig themselves free, the Rome Braves used a six run 5th inning to erase a four run Greenville advantage and take the series from the Drive.

Greenville used a two out rally in the 4th inning to claim the lead and chase Rome starting pitcher RHP Odalvi Javier from the game. After consecutive singles, Drive shortstop Grant Williams ripped an RBI double. Reliever Dilmer Mejia entered for Javier but gave up a three run homer to Alan Marrero, making it 5-1 Greenville.

By the 5th inning Rome was primed for a comeback.

Against lefty Yoan Aybar the first seven Rome batters reached base in the frame thanks to four hits, three walks and an error. Tied at 5-5, left fielder Andrew Moritz provided the game-altering hit, swatting a two run single into center and giving the Braves their first lead since Friday night. Between Aybar and LHP Logan Browning the Greenville bullpen needed 42 pitches before recording an out in the fateful 5th inning. Drive pitchers threw 179 pitches in order to clear 8 total innings of work on Sunday.

Rome added their final run in the 6th on a squeeze bunt by Jose Bermudez, scoring Trey Harris from third base. RHP Lukas Young worked around an error and a pair of walks to earn his first save of the season. Young surrendered two unearned runs but preserved the lead. Mejia got the win in his first Rome appearance of 2019.

Harris had himself quite a series against the Drive. In his last three games the Cobb County product went 9-13 with two triples, three doubles and two RBI. He's now hitting .405 for the season.

Rome continues the home-stand Monday evening when the Columbia Fireflies visit Northwest Georgia to open a three game series. Rome and Columbia play game one Monday at 7 pm from State Mutual Stadium. Rome will start RHP Nolan Kingham and Columbia will put RHP Simeon Woods-Richardson on the mound.

Rome (4-6): 8 R 12 H 1 E

Greenville (4-6): 7 R 7 H 3 E

W: Dilmer Mejia (1-0)

L: Yoan Aybar (0-1)

S: Lukas Young (1)

Time: 3:18

Attendance: 1,840

