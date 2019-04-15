Rodriguez Named First SAL Pitcher of the Week

April 15, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Delmarva Shorebirds News Release





SALISBURY, MD - In almost certainly the most clear-cut decision the voting committee will make all season, the Delmarva Shorebirds are pleased to announce that right-handed pitcher Grayson Rodriguez has been named South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Week for the extended season-opening week of April 4-14.

The 19-year-old from Nacogdoches, Texas won two scoreless starts on April 5 and April 12, combining to give up just three hits - all singles - and five walks while striking out an eye-popping 20 batters over 11 innings. Through 11 league dates Rodriguez is one of just five starters with a perfect 0.00 ERA and ranks second in strikeouts (20) and batting average against (.086), as well as eighth in WHIP (0.73).

Rodriguez earned his first professional win in his Shorebird debut on April 5 at Lexington, scattering two hits across five scoreless innings with two walks and 10 strikeouts. He put the first two runners on in the first and fourth innings only to calmly retire three in a row each time, including five via strikeout. Getting stronger at the end of his outing, Rodriguez struck out the side in the fifth before turning it over to a Delmarva bullpen that finished off a two-hit shutout.

As an encore, Rodriguez was even better in his first home start on April 12 against Lakewood. This time he went six innings and gave up one hit - a bloop single to right center - while walking three and punching out 10 again. The Shorebird bullpen protected the lead once again and Rodriguez came away with his second career win.

This is the first career weekly award for Rodriguez, the Orioles' highest-ranked right-handed pitching prospect (No. 5 overall). Baltimore drafted the 19-year-old out of Central Heights High School (Nacogdoches, Texas) with the 11th overall pick in the 2018 MLB First Year Player Draft.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from April 15, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.