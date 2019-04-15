Tona's Six-Out Save Seals Home Opening Win

April 15, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Augusta GreenJackets News Release





North Augusta, SC: Shane Matheny electrified the home crowd with a two run home run in the first inning and Jesus Tona picked up the final six outs of the game as the GreenJackets rolled to a home opening night, 5-4 win.

Greensboro got the bats going in the 1st inning. After a leadoff double from Connor Kaiser, he advanced to 3rd base on a wild pitch from Hjelle. It was Mason Martin with a base-hit making it 1-0 Greensboro. The Grasshoppers got two more on, but stranded them on the bags in the first.

The GreenJackets answered right back though, and it was returner Shane Matheny who hit his 2nd home run of the year with a two-run home run in the first inning. Augusta took the lead 2-1.

While Augusta got the early lead, Sean Hjelle did not allow a run again until the 5th. After Jacob Gonzalez committed a throwing error to begin the frame, Kaiser drew a walk. Then, Jonah Davis hit a three-run home run to make it a 4-2 lead for Greensboro. Hjelle finished after 4.2 innings, allowing four runs.

In the bottom of the 5th though, Augusta scored three of their own. An RBI single for Jose Layer, followed by an RBI double for Aaron Bond tied the score at four. It was a bases loaded walk for Frankie Tostado to launch Augusta up 5-4 in the 5th.

The GreenJackets would hang on for a 5-4 victory as Jesus Tona snagged his 2nd save of the season as he got the final six outs of the game to help the GreenJackets get back to the .500 mark.

PLAYER OF THE GAME: Jesus Tona, 2 IP, 0 ER, 2 K

Tona came into the game in the 8th inning with two men on base an nobody out. He worked out of the jam and did not allow a run. Tona then came back in the 9th and got the final three outs. The right hander has not allowed a run in his first five innings on the mound this year.

