Drew Timme Named NBA G League Player of the Week: March 25

March 25, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Timme takeover! After averaging 35.7 PTS and 12.7 REB while shooting 64% from 3-point range - including a career-high 50-point performance - Long Island Nets forward Drew Timme is your G League Player of the Week.

