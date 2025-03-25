Drew Timme Named NBA G League Player of the Week: March 25
March 25, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Long Island Nets YouTube Video
Timme takeover! After averaging 35.7 PTS and 12.7 REB while shooting 64% from 3-point range - including a career-high 50-point performance - Long Island Nets forward Drew Timme is your G League Player of the Week.
