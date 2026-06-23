Dominique Malonga Explodes for Career-High 37 Points: Wings vs. Storm Highlights
Published on June 23, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Seattle Storm YouTube Video
The youngest to ever do it
Dominique Malonga exploded for a career-high 37 PTS, 12 REB, 2 3PM & 2 BLKS in the Seattle Storm's home game. At 20 years old she becomes the youngest player in WNBA history to record 30+ points in a game!
The 30th season of the WNBA is here.
Check out the Seattle Storm Statistics
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