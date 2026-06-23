Dominique Malonga Explodes for Career-High 37 Points: Wings vs. Storm Highlights

Published on June 23, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Seattle Storm YouTube Video







The youngest to ever do it

Dominique Malonga exploded for a career-high 37 PTS, 12 REB, 2 3PM & 2 BLKS in the Seattle Storm's home game. At 20 years old she becomes the youngest player in WNBA history to record 30+ points in a game!

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 23, 2026

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