Dogs Ride Big First Inning to Sweep St. Paul

August 4, 2019 - American Association (AA) - Chicago Dogs News Release





ROSEMONT, Ill. - Trey Vavra and Keon Barnum each drove in three runs and the Chicago Dogs offense continued its red-hot stretch as they defeated the St. Paul Saints, 10-5, to complete the series sweep.

Chicago scored five runs in the bottom of the first and never looked back. Dogs starter Jake Dahlberg (W, 6-5) hurled six effective innings, allowing four hits and four runs - three earned - while striking out seven.

St. Paul struck in the first with three quick runs off of Dahlberg. After a two-run double by Jeremy Martinez, Chesny Young added an RBI single to make it 3-0 Saints.

The Dogs responded in a big way in the bottom half of the frame, sending eleven batters to the plate. Back-to-back doubles by Jordan Dean and Edwin Arroyo to start the inning put Chicago on the board with a run. With the bases loaded four batters later, Vavra ripped a two-run single down the third base line to knot the game at three.

Gustavo Pierre then walked to load the bases for Tony Rosselli, who was hit by a pitch to send another run home and give Chicago the 4-3 lead. Two batters later, Dean drew a bases-loaded walk to score Vavra and make it 5-3, prompting an early exit from Saints starter John Kilichowski (L, 0-1).

Landon Beck retired Arroyo for the final out of the first, finally putting an end to the 47-minute opening inning.

The Saints got within one when John Silviano's solo homer made it 5-4 in the top of the fourth.

The Dogs pushed their lead back to two in the bottom of the fifth, when Victor Roache scored on a Pierre groundout.

Casey Crosby escaped a bases-loaded jam in the top of the seventh by retiring Saints slugger Josh Allen to preserve the 6-4 lead.

Chicago tacked on one more run in the bottom of the frame. Kelly Dugan doubled and advanced to third on a wild pitch to bring up Vavra, who skied a sacrifice fly to push the score to 7-4 in favor of the Dogs.

Keon Barnum added the exclamation mark in the bottom of the eighth with a three-run homer, his league-leading 22nd of the season.

Luke Wilkins struck out two in a perfect eighth inning and Rich Mascheri worked the ninth to secure the sweep.

The Dogs have an off day tomorrow before opening a three-game series against the Milwaukee Milkmen on Tuesday night at Impact Field. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM.

Fans can tune in to The Chicago Dogs Baseball Network for a live broadcast of every Dogs game, with team broadcasters Sam Brief and Henrique DaMour on the call. Follow the team on social media - @TheChicagoDogs on Facebook, Twitter,Instagram and Snapchat - and use the hashtag #TakeABite. For more information, visit TheChicagoDogs.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from August 4, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.