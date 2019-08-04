American Association Game Recaps
August 4, 2019 - American Association (AA) News Release
Lincoln 15, Kansas City 7-Box Score
The Lincoln Saltdogs used and eight run bottom of the fourth to down the Lincoln Saltdogs Sunday.
1B Cody Regis led the Saltdogs, going 3-for5 at the dish with three runs scored, two doubles, one triple, and five RBIs. RF Randolph Oduber went 2-for-5 with three RBIs and LF Nick Schulz clubbed a two-run home run for Lincoln.
3B Christopher Colabello and SS Shaw Omalley both hit home runs and drove in two runners for the T-Bones.
Chicago 10, St. Paul 5-Box Score
The Chicago Dogs moved to within three games of first place in the North Division with a win over the St. Paul Saints Sunday.
The Saints jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the first with an RBI double by C Jeremy Martinez and an RBI single by 3B Chesny Young.
The Dogs responded with a five-run bottom of the first that included a two-run single by DH Trey Vavra. 1B Keon Barnum hit his league leading 22nd home run of the season, a three-run shot in the bottom of the eighth.
SP Jake Dahlberg gave up four runs (three earned) while striking out seven to earn the win.
With the loss, St. Paul remains 1.5 games out of first in the North Division.
Sioux City 6, Texas 1-Box Score
Sioux City Explorers' SP Carlos Sierra (7 innings), RHP Sam Held (1 inning), RHP Juan Aguilera (0.1 inning), and RHP Matt Pobereyko (0.2 inning) combined to allow just one hit.
Sierra allowed the only hit and Aguilera allowed the only run.
RF James Hazelbaker (2), CF Kyle Wren, SS Nate Samson, and 2B Drew Sankiewicz all drove in runners for the Explorers.
Cleburne 5, Sioux Falls 2-Box Score
The Cleubrne Railroaders maintained a two game lead in the South Division with a win Sunday.
The Railroaders took a 2-1 lead on a two-run single by CF Zach Nehrir in the bottom of the first
Cleburne added two more runs in the second on a two-run double by LF Angel Reyes.
Sioux Falls Canaries' 2B Alay Lago drove in both runners and hit a solo home run for the Canaries.
SP Byan Saucedo allowed two earned in 5.1 innings of work to earn the win.
