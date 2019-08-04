AirHogs Have Home Win Streak Snapped, Fall 6-1

August 4, 2019 - American Association (AA) - Texas AirHogs News Release





After winning 5 in a row and 7 of the 8, Sioux City quiets the AirHog offense to win 6-1. The Sioux City pitching staff allowed just one hit, a lead off single to Li Ning in the first inning, and nothing else after that.

After last nights heroic walk off hit courtesy of Yang Jin,, the AirHogs looked to take their second in a row against Sioux City Sunday night. Starter Zhang Tao made his first start since July 3rd after being out with injury. He would struggle early in his outing as he gave up 2 runs in each of the first two innings. He finished going 4 innings, giving up 6 hits, 4 earned runs while striking out 3 and walking one.

The AirHog offense was not given the chance to take off as Sioux City Starter Carlos Sierra continued his winning streak after a 7 inning 1 hit and 7 strikeout performance. The Hogs only hit of the game came on Li Ning's leadoff single in the first inning. Ning would later come around to score in the 9th inning on a Sac fly by Matt Dean.

The AirHog bullpen was a bright spot for the team tonight as Tu Jialun and Carlos Contreas both threw scoreless innings in the 8th and 9th. Contreas who pitched for the AirHogs last season has thrown 2 innings of shutout baseball since rejoining the AirHogs August 2nd.

The AirHogs look to begin a new streak as they prepare for the rubber match of the series against Sioux Falls on Monday night, first pitch scheduled for 7:05 P.M. The AirHogs starter is still to be determined while Sioux City will have Erik Karch on the mound.

Individual tickets for the 2019 season are on sale now. Visit AirHogsBaseball.com for more information.

All AirHogs games are available on Mixlr.com/txairhogs and home game video streams are available at Americanassociationbaseball.tv.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from August 4, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.