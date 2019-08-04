Gary Wins Rubber Game over Milkmen, 3-2 the Final

GARY, IND. - The RailCats edged out the Milkmen in a low scoring affair that saw little offense and some dominant pitching from both sides. Gary (31-42) trailed at the halfway point but plated a run in back-to-back innings in the fifth and sixth, and held on for the one-run victory over Milwaukee (28-44).

MJ Rookard got things going for the RailCats with a one-out triple in the first that got by a diving Derek Reddy in center, and on the very next pitch John Price Jr. singled back up the middle to get the 'Cats on the board first.

Milwaukee would strike right back in the second inning.

Adam Walker beat out a grounder to the left side of the infield and two batters later Glen McClain drew a walk. With two outs and runners at first and second, Dan Ward doubled to the gap in left center giving the Milkmen a 2-1 lead as McClain would score all the way from first.

Despite the early runs, both starting pitchers would find their groove. Justin Sinibaldi and Angel Ventura would both toss four straight scoreless innings and Milwaukee's one-run lead would remain until Gary came up to bat in the fifth.

Marcus Mooney singled to left with one out, his seventh single of the series and Alex Crosby followed with a groundball single through the right side on a hit-and-run play that advanced Mooney to third. Rookard got a pitch up in the zone drove a sacrifice fly out to center that brought home the game-tying run.

The following inning, with Ventura still out there, Randy Santiesteban worked a walk to start the inning. A Danny De La Calle one-out single moved him to third and with the safety-squeeze on, Daniel Garder dropped a bunt down the first-base line that gave the 'Cats their first lead of the game.

The bullpen would take it from there.

Andrew Cartier got the first two outs in the seventh but then allowed a single to Sam Dexter and a walk to Derek Reddy. Greg Tagert decided to insert Ryan Thurston into the game, who walked Garrett Copeland to load the bases. With the tying run at third and the go-ahead run at second, Thurston struck out Manuel Boscan to end the threat. In fact, Thurston would then retire the next six hitters and pick up a seven-out save, his third save of the season.

Sinibaldi picked up the win and moves to 5-4 on the season; meanwhile Angel Ventura was tagged with the loss and drops to 5-8 in 2019.

The RailCats get the day off tomorrow and then welcome Fargo-Moorhead to U.S. Steel Yard for a three-game series starting on Tuesday night. The series-opener is another Taco Tuesday at the ballpark, meaning $2 beef tacos and $5 margaritas.

