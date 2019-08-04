Clutch Hitting Lifts Cleburne to Win

CLEBURNE, Tex. - The Cleburne Railroaders scored five two-out runs and got scoreless work from four different relievers to clip the Sioux Falls Canaries 5-2 on Sunday night at The Depot at Cleburne Station.

Bryan Saucedo (1-1) picked up his first Cleburne win with 5.1 strong innings, allowing just two runs on six hits. After Sioux Falls (31-41) scored a run in the first to grab a 1-0 lead, the Railroaders bats came to Saucedo's aid. Zach Nehrir punched a two-out, two-run single into right for a 2-1 lead, then Angel Reyes tacked on two more with a two-run double in the second for a 4-1 advantage. Grant Buck kept the two-out magic going with a run-scoring single in the third that extended the lead to 5-1.

Alay Lago cranked a long solo homer in the sixth to trim the edge to 5-2, but the Railroaders (43-29) got tremendous work from D.J. Sharabi, Edward Cruz, Nefi Ogando and Tyler Wilson to slam the door. The Canaries best scoring opportunity came in the seventh, when they loaded the bases with nobody out on two walks and a double. Cruz pitched around the trouble, striking out Burt Reynolds and Kevin Taylor before Lago flied out to right to end the threat. Wilson tossed a 1-2-3 ninth to secure his 17th save, striking out Reynolds to close it out.

Keaton Steele (2-7) took the loss for Sioux Falls, allowing five runs on seven hits in four innings of work. The Birds got four scoreless innings from their bullpen, as the combination of Tyler Lesley, Will Solomon and Connor Leedholm kept the 'Roaders from extending the lead.

The Railroaders and Canaries conclude their series on Monday night at 7:06 PM. Stephen Johnson (5-1, 3.70) starts for Cleburne, while Sioux Falls will counter with fellow righty Alex Boshers (5-3, 5.72).

