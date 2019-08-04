Saints Swept by Dogs in 10-5 Loss

ROSEMOUNT, IL - The St. Paul Saints pitching staff didn't have an answer for the Chicago Dogs potent offensive attack. They threw out eight different pitchers in the three game series and only one got away unscathed. They gave up 33 runs in the three games and were swept on Sunday afternoon in a 10-5 loss to the Dogs at Impact Field. The loss drops the Saints to 44-29 on the season.

The Saints jumped out to a lead in the first just like they did on Saturday night. Dan Motl led off the game with a walk and Michael Lang reached on a fielding error by the shortstop Gustavo Pierre. Brady Shoemaker's infield single loaded the bases with nobody out. With one out Jeremy Martinez doubled down the third base line bringing home a pair giving the Saints a 2-0 lead. Chesny Young followed that with an RBI single to right putting the Saints up 3-0.

In the bottom of the first, however, Saints starter John Kilichowski had trouble finding the strike zone and when he did find the zone the Dogs jumped on him. Jordan Dean and Edwin Arroyo led off the bottom of the first with back-to-back doubles, the latter scoring a run cutting the Saints lead to 3-1. With one out Victor Roache walked and Kelly Dugan was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Trey Vavra singled home a pair tying the game at three. Pierre walked to load the bases and Tony Rosselli was hit by a pitch forcing in a run giving the Dogs a 4-3 lead. After a pop out, Kilichowski faced his final batter when Dean was walked forcing in a run making it 5-3. Kilichowski went 0.2 inning allowing five runs on three hits while walking three and striking out one. Landon Beck came out of the bullpen and restored order as he got the final out of the inning. He kept the Saints in the game going 3.1 hitless, shutout innings while walking one and striking out three.

The Saints got to within a run in the fourth when John Silviano drilled a solo shot over the right field wall, his seventh of the season, cutting the deficit to 5-4.

The Dogs would score the next five runs, however, as they loaded the bases in the fifth with nobody out. A ground ball double play scored Roache to make it 6-4.

In the seventh Kelly Dugan doubled, moved to third on a wild pitch and scored on a sacrifice fly by Vavra to make it 7-4 Dogs.

In the eighth the Dogs put the game away when Rosselli led off with a single to left. With two outs Arroyo was hit by a pitch and Keon Barnum crushed a three-run homer to right, his league leading 22nd of the season, to make it 10-4.

The Saints got their final run in the ninth on a Chris Baker double and a two out RBI double by Michael Lang.

The Saints are off on Monday and begin a three-game series against the Sioux City Explorers at Mercy Field at Lewis and Clark Park on Tuesday at 7:12 p.m. Both teams are TBA. The game can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.

