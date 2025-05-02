RailCats Set 2025 Promotional Schedule

May 2, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Gary SouthShore Railcats News Release







Gary, IN. - The Gary SouthShore RailCats promotional schedule is filled with Family Fun as the RailCats kick off the 2025 season at the Steel Yard! RailCats fans can enjoy nine giveaways, thirteen fireworks shows and exciting theme nights.

Starting with the Home Opener on May 13, the RailCats will have thirteen explosive fireworks shows.

The 2025 schedule will feature nine free giveaways for fans:

- May 13 - Magnet Schedule presented by Northwest Indiana Orthopedic & Spine Center at Methodist Hospitals

-May 14 - Drawstring Backpack presented by CareSource

-May 15 - Drawstring Backpack presented by Alliance Steel

- May 17 - Team Photo presented by Franklin Pest Solutions

- June 15 - Father's Day Hat presented by XFINITY

- July 27 - Kid's Appreciation T-Shirt presented by Methodist Hospitals

- August 23- Backpack presented by CareSource

- August 30 - Mini Bat Giveaway presented by Methodist Hospitals

- September 1 - Team Card Set presented by Underground Case Breaks

Exciting themes & events line the calendar:

- May 17 - Home Opener

- May 16 - Game Show Night

- May 18 - AmeriCan Throwback Beer Festival presented by PBR

- May 26 - Memorial Day with Specialty Jerseys presented by Indiana Beach

- May 30 - Hoosier Lottery Beneficiary presented by Indiana Hoosier Lottery

- May 31 - Country Night

- June 1 - Bark In The Park presented by Arbor View Animal Hospital

- June 13 - Rock N' Roll Night

- June 14 - Educators Appreciation Night

- June 15 - Father's Day presented by Comcast

- June 25 - Youth & Senior Day

- July 1 - Kickoff to Independence Day

- July 2 - Military Appreciation

- July 3 - Independence Day Celebration

- July 10 - Youth & Senior Day presented by AARP Indiana

- July 11 - Meals On Wheels

- July 12 - First Responder's Night

- July 13 - Bark In The Park

- July 18 - Halfway to Halloween

- July 19 - Princess & Pirate Night presented by Tradewinds

- July 20 - Baseball Bingo

- July 25 - Star Wars Night

- July 26 - Luau Night

- July 27 - Kid's Appreciation Day presented by Methodist Hospitals

- August 1 - Union Night

- August 2 - Witches and Wizards Night

- August 3 - Bike An Inning presented by Partners For Clean Air

- August 14 - 811 Dig

- August 22 - Space Night presented by Challenger Learning Center

- August 23 - Back to School Night presented by CareSource

- August 24 - Rusty's Birthday Bash

- August 29 - Dino Night

- September 1 - Fan Appreciation presented by Underground Case Breaks

Don't forget about our Daily Deals:

- AYCE Mondays - All you can eat hot dogs, popcorn and peanuts for $18 (limited availability)

- Taco Tuesdays - $3 tacos and $5 margaritas

- Pierogi Wednesdays - $1 pierogis and $5 Craft Beer (12oz)

- Thirsty Thursdays - $3 Domestic beer (12oz) and $2 hot dogs

- Fireworks Fridays - Post-game fireworks

- Saturdays - Pre-game Autographs & Post-game Kids Run the Bases

- Sunday Fun-Days - Pre-game Catch on the Feld & Post-game Kids Run the Bases

The RailCats Home Opener is set for May 13, 2025. For season ticket packages and group and hospitality offerings for the 2025 season, call 219-882-2255 or visit railcatsbaseball.com.

