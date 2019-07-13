Dogs Rally in Ninth to Stun Canaries for Second Straight Night

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - Tony Rosselli crushed a game-tying homer, and then Keon Barnum mashed a go-ahead RBI single to cap a two-run rally in the ninth, pushing the Chicago Dogs past the Sioux Falls Canaries, 4-3.

Wes Torrez turned in a gem of a start, and the Dogs offense delivered late for their series-clinching win over the Canaries, making it three straight series wins for Chicago and extending the franchise-record win streak to eight games.

Torrez did not give up a hit to the juggernaut Canary offense until the fourth inning on a two-out single by left fielder Kevin Taylor.

Both pitchers were stingy early on with their run rations, and even the red-hot Dogs offense managed one hit in each of the first five innings with no other baserunners off Canaries starter Keaton Steele.

The scoreless deadlock finally broke in the top of the sixth inning when Trey Vavra launched his fourth home run of the season to make it 1-0, followed by a Victor Roache blast two batters later to double the Dogs' lead. Four batters later, Luis Pollorena relieved Steele and worked out of a bases-loaded jam to limit the Chicago rally.

Sioux Falls answered right back in the bottom of the sixth, knocking Torrez out of the game with two men on and one out. Kevin Taylor skied a pitch out of the hand of reliever Carlos Zambrano over the fence to take the lead, 3-2.

Heroics arrived in the ninth inning for the second consecutive night for the Dogs, this time compliments of a Tony Rosselli solo shot off Canaries reliever Sam Bragg (L, 2-2) to knot the game at three runs apiece. A walk and a hit batsman later, Edwin Arroyo scored the go-ahead run as a pinch runner on Keon Barnum's RBI single - a rope into left field - giving the Dogs a 4-3 lead.

Rich Mascheri (W, 3-1) worked two shutout innings of relief to secure the win.

LHP Luke Westphal (7-1) will get the call for the series finale opposite RHP Taylor Hill (6-2) on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 PM.

