Gary Snaps Season-High-Tying Six-Game Losing Streak with 7-0 Shutout Win

July 13, 2019 - American Association (AA) - Gary SouthShore Railcats News Release





GARY, IND. - Five scoreless innings from Justin Sinibaldi and three hits and three RBIs from Wilfredo Gimenez led the Gary SouthShore Railcats to a 7-0 shutout win over the Cleburne Railroaders at U.S. Steel Yard. Saturday's win snapped Gary's season-high-tying six-game losing streak and moved the "Cats out of last place in North Division.

Gary (22-29) took the opening lead for the third straight game in the fourth on a solo homer from Gimenez. The ball was originally ruled live, however, after the umpires met following the play, the call was overturned and declared a home run. Gimenez's homer came on a 3-0 pitch off Cleburne (29-24) starter Bryan Saucedo and snapped the "RailCats season-long drought of 13 straight games without hitting a home run.

The RailCats increased their lead to 6-0 with five more runs in the fifth. Alex Crosby and MJ Rookard drew back-to-back one-out walks before the rain began to fall and delayed play for one hour, 11 minutes. Will Savage singled into right field on the first pitch from Railroaders reliever D.J. Sharabi following the delay to load the bases before Colin Willis followed Savage with a two-run opposite-field double. Tom Walraven then drew a five-pitch walk to load the bases for the second time in the inning before Gimenez made it 5-0 with a two-run single through the left side of the infield. Ray Jones brought in the final run with an RBI fielder's choice.

The RailCats added their final run in the seventh to go up 7-0. Savage singled on an 0-2 pitch to begin the inning before Walraven drew his second walk. Gimenez then hit a potential inning-ending double play ball to Daniel Robertson at shortstop, however, the former Big Leaguer delivered a low feed to Ryan Brett at second, allowing Savage to score from second on the throwing error.

Sinibaldi (2-4) yielded just six hits and a walk while striking out three in his second consecutive start against the Railroaders. In two starts against Cleburne, Sinibaldi has allowed just one run over 13 innings (0.69 ERA).

Jack Alkire, Ryan Thurston and Felix Carvallo each logged scoreless innings out of the bullpen in the win for Gary. Alkire struck out a career-high four over two innings while Thurston and Carvallo each threw one.

Saucedo (0-1) was charged with the loss in his Independent Professional Baseball (IPBF) debut after allowing one run over four innings. The right-hander allowed four hits and walked three while striking out five in his first professional game since Sept. 2, 2017.

Gary concludes their three-game series vs. Cleburne on Sunday at 2:10 p.m. RailCats' southpaw Seth Hougesen (0-1, 12.00) makes his third professional start against Railroaders' left-hander Edis Idrogo (3-3, 5.50) in the rubber game.

Sunday's game is another Times Family Sunday and Sunday FUNday. Sunday Funday includes $5 cocktails, pre-game catch on the field, presented by Beacon Hill Dental, and Kids Run the Bases. The Times Family Sunday special includes $15 tickets for two adults and up to four kids via the NWI Times paper or social media outlets.

Ticket packages for the 2019 Gary SouthShore RailCats season are available online at railcatsbaseball.com and can also be purchased by calling the RailCats ticket line at (219) 882-BALL. The RailCats box office is open Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from July 13, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.