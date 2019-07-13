Canaries Trade for Righty Wilkins

The Birds have signed a new arm to the roster. The Fargo-Moorhead Redhawks have traded right-handed pitcher Luke Wilkins to Sioux Falls for a player to be named later.

Wilkins arrived with the Canaries hours before Friday's game, and pitched two innings.

In a corresponding move, pitcher Austin Orvis was released from the Canaries Friday.

In 14 appearances with the Redhawks, Wilkins had a 4-2 record, 4.45 ERA, and 35 strikeouts.

Wilkins has played most of his career in Australia, but made a stint in professional baseball in the Frontier League with the Washington WildThings in 2015 and 2016. Wilkins started 20 games for Washington and finished the season 8-5 with an ERA of 3.31 in 2015. Over the course of the season, he threw 125 innings, four complete games and struck out 77 batters.

In 2016 Wilkins started 17 games for Washington and finished the season 4-7 with an ERA of 4.24. He threw 101 innings, one complete game, and struck out 79.

Wilkins has played nine seasons in the Australian Baseball League, all but one of which with the Sydney Blue Sox. He owns a 4.01 career ERA in the ABL in 86 appearances (41 starts).

