Milkmen Struggle Saturday Versus Sioux City

July 13, 2019 - American Association (AA) - Milwaukee Milkmen News Release





It was a great evening for baseball at Routine Field, with an attendance of 2,920 including a dairy cow named Music, who had her own personal stable in the WaterStone Bank Pastures.

The Explorers offense started the night scoring three runs in the first inning, including an RBI single by second baseman Drew Stankiewicz.

The Milkmen came in the sixth with Adam Walker driving in Manny Boscan with a sac fly.

Milwaukee finished the game with 6 hits and 5 men left on base.

Starting pitcher for the Milkmen, Javon Rigsby took the loss. Rigsby pitched 4 innings, allowing 5 hits, 4 runs (all earned), 4 walks and 1 strikeout.

The outing gives Rigsby a 0-1 record and 4.59 ERA across two starts this season.

Starting pitcher for Sioux City, Eric Karch, improved his record to 1-4. He threw a complete game, allowing 6 hits, 1 run (earned), 1 walk and 3 strikeouts.

The Milkmen (22-31) close out their homestead against Sioux City (26-27) July 14, with a 1:05 pm first pitch.

Join us for the game Sunday afternoon for our Family Funday! Gates open early for Brunch, Blood Mary Bar, Free kids brunch with every adult brunch purchase. Visit MilwaukeeMilkmen.com for tickets and more.

Also meet actor John Kinsella from the classic baseball movie Field of Dreams!For more information, visit milwaukeemilkmen.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from July 13, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.