Erik Manoah's Revenge Tour Continues, AirHogs Win 5-3

July 13, 2019 - American Association (AA) - Texas AirHogs News Release





After homering I'm just his third at bat of the season last night, former T-bone Erik Manoah tossed a gem tonight. The young righty went seven innings allowing just three runs on five hits, striking out five. The AirHogs would go on to win 5-3, giving Manoah his first win as a Hog.

The AirHogs fell behind early when Manoah made his only mistake of the night in the second inning. With two men on and just one out in the inning Christian Correa took Manoah out to left center. The big swing out KC up early 3-0.

The AirHogs offense would begin the comeback in the 3rd inning. Luo Jinjun and Yang Jin both reaches to start the frame and were in first and third with no one out. Jinjun came home on a safety squeeze and Jin was singled home by Moroney.

In the 4th inning Jinjun doubled home Chen Junpeng before scoring on a Stephen Haviar double, putting the AirHogs on top 4-3.

In the 5th inning Moroney singled to start the frame then motored home on Ijames' double to left center. The AirHogs hoped for more but Ijames was picked off second base.

Tyler Matzek entered the game in the 8thninning for the AirHogs looking for a 6 out save, his first of the season. Matzek worked around two base runners in the 8th and a 2 out walk in the ninth to nail down the win.

RHP Travis Ballew will look to get the AirHogs their second series win of the season. First pitch is 1:05 pregame coverage begins at 12:50 pm. Available on Mixlr.com/txairhogs.

Individual tickets for the 2019 season are on sale now. Visit AirHogsBaseball.com for more information.

All AirHogs games are available on Mixlr.com/txairhogs and home game video streams are available at Americanassociationbaseball.tv.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from July 13, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.