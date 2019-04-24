'Dogs Drop Homestand Finale to Hartford, 3-0

Portland, Maine - The Hartford Yard Goats (10-10) used four pitchers in a six-hit shutout of the Portland Sea Dogs (4-11), 3-0, Thursday night at Hadlock Field. Hartford won the series by taking two of three.

Rico Garcia (W, 1-0) earned the win by tossing five innings on just three hits, four walks, and six strikeouts.

Dedgar Jimenez (L, 0-1) was outstanding in a tough loss for Portland. Jimenez allowed just one run, a solo-homer to Vince Fernandez to lead off the second inning. The lefty scattered three hits on two walks and fanned six.

The Yard Goats added two unearned runs off Jordan Weems in the eighth inning. Mylz Jones reached on an error by 3B Bobby Dalbec and scored on a double from Tyler Nevin. A second run scored on a fielder's choice, combined on a throwing error by catcher Jake Romanski.

Jerry Downs and Luke Tendler each had two hits for Portland, who went 2-for-11 with runners-in-scoring position and hit into three double plays.

Hartford received two scoreless innings from Heath Holder. Phillip Diehl had a scoreless eighth for a hold and Ben Bowden pitched a perfect ninth for his sixth save.

The Sea Dogs begin a seven-game road trip tomorrow night in Binghamton, New York against the Rumble Ponies (Mets affiliate). LHP Kyle Hart (0-3, 3.86) takes on RHP Mike Gibbons (2-1, 2.81). Radio coverage on the WPEI U.S. Cellular Sea Dogs Radio Network begins at 6:20 PM. The game is available on the tune-in app and MiLB.TV.

