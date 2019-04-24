Madris, Suiter Lead Big Win in Road Trip Finale

April 24, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Altoona Curve News Release





HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Altoona Curve offense broke out of their recent slump on Wednesday in a 10-5 win over the Harrisburg Senators at FNB Field.

The Curve (9-10) had scored 11 runs total through the first five games of the road trip prior to their first double-digit scoring game of the season. The win snapped a seven-game winning streak for the Senators (16-3). Altoona completes the road trip with a 3-3 record prior to Thursday's off day.

Altoona jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first, fueled by a Bligh Madris two-run double to left that scored the first two runs of the game. After Harrisburg scored twice in the bottom of the first frame, Madris hit his second double in as many innings to score Jared Oliva, who walked and stole second base to start the frame.

Jerrick Suiter added an RBI single to complete the Curve's four-run first inning, the first of his three hits on the day. Suiter's second hit led to Altoona's sixth run during the third inning. With Suiter at third and Brett Pope at first, pitcher Scooter Hightower dropped a sacrifice bunt up the first base line that allowed Suiter to score. On his third hit, the first baseman doubled home his second RBI of the day to extend Altoona's lead to 7-4 in the fourth.

Altoona tacked on one more in the fifth inning when Oliva's second hit scored Pope, who started the inning with a single. In the eighth, the outburst continued with RBI doubles from Logan Hill and Hunter Owen as the Curve doubled up Harrisburg, 10-5.

Beau Sulser (Win, 3-0) tossed two scoreless innings out of the bullpen and struck out four hitters while he moved into a tie for the most wins in the Eastern League. Left-handers Sean Keselica and Blake Weiman each tossed scoreless innings in relief before righty Matt Eckelman finished the contest with a scoreless ninth. The Curve bullpen combined to retire the final 10 Harrisburg hitters in the game while no runner reached scoring position after the fifth inning.

Altoona starter Hightower worked three innings in the start for the Curve, allowing four runs with seven hits allowed and included a solo homer by Ian Sagdal in the third inning. Harrisburg tacked on one run in the sixth with a solo home run by Bryan Mejia against Tate Scioneaux.

With 17 hits in the game, seven Altoona batters recorded multi-hit games with three hits by Madris and Suiter leading the way. The Curve also slugged six doubles in the game.

After an off day on Thursday, the Curve return to action at PNG Field against the Richmond Flying Squirrels. Right-hander and reigning Eastern League Pitcher of the Week James Marvel (2-1, 1.99) will take the hill for Altoona against Garrett Williams (0-1, 3.46) for Richmond.

It will be a six-game homestand for the Curve against the Richmond Flying Squirrels and the Erie SeaWolves beginning this weekend. Promotional highlights include Free Shirt Friday on April 27 and the Horseshoe Curve Neck Pillow giveaway on April 28. For tickets or more information, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 24, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.