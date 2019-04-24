Yard Goats Shutout Sea Dogs 3-0 in Maine

April 24, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Hartford Yard Goats News Release





Portland, ME - Hartford Yard Goats righty Rico Garcia and three relievers combined to shutout the Portland Sea Dogs 3-0 in the rubber game of a three-game series on Wednesday evening at Hadlock Field in Portland, Maine. The Yard Goats went 4-2 on their two-city six-game road trip through New Hampshire and Portland and have reached .500 for the first time this season at 10-10. Hartford outfielder Vince Fernandez cranked a solo home run to give the Yard Goats the lead in the second inning. The Yard Goats turned three double plays to help them secure their fourth straight series win.

The Yard Goats scored the first run of the game on a solo home run by Vince Fernandez in the second inning. Fernandez began the frame by ripping a home run over the centerfield fence off Sea Dogs starting pitcher Dedgar Jimenez. He cranked his fifth home run of the season, a changeup 404 feet with an exit velocity of 104.9 mph.

Hartford starter Rico Garcia was impressive and hurled five scoreless innings allowing just three hits with four walks and six strikeouts. Five of the first six outs recorded were strikeouts for the right-hander. Garcia got help from an inning ending double play in the fourth inning and pitched out of a first and third situation in the fifth. The Sea Dogs also loaded the bases again in the sixth inning but reliever Heath Holder worked out of trouble.

The Yard Goats added a two runs in the eighth inning to take a 3-0 lead. Tyler Nevin smashed a double and Mylz Jones scored from second base to make it 2-0. The second run scored on a throwing error as Nevin came in to give Hartford a 3-0 edge.

Hartford relievers Heath Holder, Philip Diehl, and Ben Bowden hurled four scoreless frames to close out the game. Bowden fired a 1-2-3 ninth with two strikeouts to record his sixth save.

The Yard Goats return home to Dunkin' Donuts Park for their second homestand tomorrow night at 7:05 against the Harrisburg Senators (Washington Nationals affiliate). The game will be broadcast on AM 1410 WPOP and 100.9 FM and streamed on newsradio.1410.com and MiLB.com.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 24, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.