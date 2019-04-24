Solter, RubberDucks Blank Ponies

April 24, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Akron RubberDucks News Release





Wednesday night's game at Canal Park was a pitchers' duel, with starters Matt Solter for Akron and Chris Mazza for Binghamton pitching deep into the game. The RubberDucks broke through a scoreless tie in the eighth inning when Tyler Friis scored on a Mazza wild pitch, followed by an RBI single from Daniel Johnson, to top the Rumble Ponies, 2-0.

Turning Point

The RubberDucks were finally able to get to Binghamton starter Chris Mazza in the eighth inning on the fourth time through the order by stringing together three singles and one walk. Friis started the rally by singling to right field, scampering to third on a Tyler Krieger hit-and-run single, and then crossing the plate on a Chris Mazza wild pitch. Johnson then popped up to second base, but Binghamton second baseman Michael Paez lost sight of the ball, resulting in an RBI single for Johnson when Krieger scored from second.

Mound Presence

Solter and Mazza dueled each other through seven innings, neither allowing a run in their respective starts. Solter, having just been called up to Akron from Mahoning Valley, has been a bright spot for the RubberDucks in all three of his starts. Over 16 innings, Solter has only allowed one earned run and eight hits in that span. On the night, he allowed only one hit over seven innings, walking two and fanning four. The lone hit was by Ali Sanchez in the second inning. David Speer relieved him with a scoreless inning to pick up his second win and James Karinchak closed it out with a perfect ninth inning to earn his fourth save. Binghamton's Mazza threw seven scoreless innings, but he ran into trouble in the eighth inning when he allowed two runs on three hits, a walk, and a wild pitch.

Duck Tales

The RubberDucks were only able to muster four base runners through seven innings but broke through in the eighth inning with timely hitting and great baserunning. Johnson and Friis each had two hits, making up four of Akron's five on the night. Friis was called up from Lynchburg before the game and went 2-for-2 with a run, walk, and double in his Double-A debut.

Notebook

Karinchak is now up to an impressive 19 strikeouts in eight innings...This is the 4th shutout for the Akron pitching staff on the young season... Daniel Johnson now has six multi-hit games and has an RBI in the last three games...Solter now has a 0.56 ERA through three starts with Akron in his first time at the Double-A level. He's pitched 16.0 innings, allowing eight hits, one run, while walking four and striking out 18...Time of game: 2:04...Attendance: 2,538.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks hit the road for seven games, first heading to Bowie for a four-game set, followed by three in Binghamton. They swept the Baysox last weekend in a rain-soaked three-game series at Canal Park. RHP Zach Plesac is scheduled to start for Akron and RHP Hunter Harvey is slated for the Baysox. The game will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1350 AM, the WARF iHeart channel, and the TuneIn Radio App.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 24, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.