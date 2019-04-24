Rumble Ponies Game Notes: Game #15 - Rumble Ponies (9-4) at RubberDucks (7-11) - 6:35 PM

April 24, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release





Binghamton Rumble Ponies

(9-4), 1st Eastern Division, 0.5 GA

(New York Mets)

Akron RubberDucks

(7-11), 5th Western Division, 9.0 GB

(Cleveland Indians)

Wednesday - 6:35 PM

Canal Park - Akron, OH

RHP Chris Mazza (0-0, 3.00) vs. RHP Matt Solter (0-0, ---)

Broadcast: NewsRadio 1290 AM WNBF, MiLB.TV

PREVIEW: Binghamton looks to cap the second road trip of the season with their second straight three-game series sweep.

BINGHAMTON STARTERS: RHP Chris Mazza takes the mound for his second start with Binghamton and his first since making one start with Syracuse (AAA). Mazza allowed four runs over six innings in a no-decision in his first career Triple-A start on April 17 in Rochester.

CHANCE AT HISTORY: A victory on Wednesday would give Binghamton a perfect 6-0 road trip. Binghamton has never won every game of a road trip of at least six games in franchise history. The only time Binghamton has swept both ends of a two-city road trip came in June 2013. On that trip, the B-Mets swept the Curve in Altoona in three game before beating the Thunder twice in Trenton in a rain-shortened series.

ROLLING ALONG: The Ponies enter play on Wednesday with a five-game winning streak. It's their longest winning streak since they rattled off eight straight wins in August & September 2017. Binghamton's franchise record is 15 straight wins.

MONSTER ROAD TRIP: Binghamton has averaged 9.2 runs per game on the road trip and have hit .335 with 23 extra-base hits in five games. The Ponies have boosted their team batting average from .198 at the start of the trip to .253, vaulting from last in the Eastern League to second.

BACK ON TOP: Coupled with a pair of Trenton losses on Tuesday, Binghamton's fifth straight victory pushed them into first place in the Eastern Division. It is the first time Binghamton has had sole possession of first place since August 7, 2015. Binghamton has not won a regular season division title since 2013 when they went 86-55.

ROAD WARRIORS: At 7-2 away from NYSEG Stadium, Binghamton is off to their best road start since 1997. That year, the B-Mets opened the season with an 8-2 record in their first 10 road games.

HISTORICAL SERIES: The Rumble Ponies have racked up 27 runs on 33 hits in the first two games of the series. Since 2008, the most runs Binghamton has scored in a three-game span was 36, collected in April 2008 in a three-game series against the Erie SeaWolves.

PLENTY OF CHANCES LATELY: In their last three games, Binghamton has had 59 at-bats with runners in scoring position. They are hitting .339 (20 hits) in that situation during the stretch. Binghamton is hitting .278 as a team with runners in scoring position this season.

COMING UP: The Rumble Ponies return to the Southern Tier for a week-long home stand starting Thursday against the Portland Sea Dogs. Binghamton's first scheduled series against the Sea Dogs was not played due to snow and unplayable field conditions.

