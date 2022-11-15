DiGiacinto Recalled by Hartford; Rangers Assign Skinner to Icemen

Defenseman Hunter Skinner with the Hartford Wolf Pack

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's New York Rangers and the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack announced today that forward Cristiano DiGiacinto has been recalled by Hartford. In addition, the New York Rangers have assigned defenseman Hunter Skinner (pictured above) to the Icemen from Hartford.

DiGiacinto, 26, earns a call-up after posting six points (3g, 3a) in ten games with the Icemen this season. The 5-11, 188-pound forward recorded 13 points (6g, 7a) in 47 games with Hartford last season.

Skinner, 21, joins the Icemen has totaled 15 points (5g, 10a) in parts of three ahl seasons with Hartford (2020-2022). The 6-3, 205-pound defenseman also totaled 17 points (7g, 10) in 26 ECHL contests played with the Utah Grizzles during the 2020-21 season. The Wyandotte, MI resident was selected by the Rangers in the fourth round of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.

The Icemen are back in action this Friday when they travel to take on the South Carolina Stingrays at 7:00 p.m.

