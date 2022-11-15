Newfoundland's Skirving Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Todd Skirving of the Newfoundland Growlers is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Nov. 7-13.

Skirving scored two goals, added five assists and was a +6 as the Growlers swept a three-game series against Norfolk last week.

The 30-year-old had four points (1g-3a) in a 7-1 win on Friday, picked up a goal in a 4-1 victory on Saturday and dished out a pair of assists in a 5-3 win on Sunday.

A native of Thunder Bay, Ontario, Skirving has nine points (4g-5a) in 10 games with the Growlers this season.

Skirving has recorded 84 points (39g-45a) in 177 career ECHL games with Newfoundland, Orlando, Utah and Atlanta.

Prior to turning pro, Skirving posted 54 points (19g-35a) in 127 career games at the Rochester Institute of Technology while tallying 70 points (40g-30a) in 114 career games with Sioux Falls of the United States Hockey Leauge.

On behalf of Todd Skirving, a case of pucks will be donated to a Newfoundland youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 47,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

Runners-Up: Tristan Mullin, Kansas City (3 gp, 4g, 2a, 6 pts.) and Brayden Watts, Wichita (3 gp, 3g, 3a, 6 pts.).

Also Nominated: Louie Caporusso (Cincinnati), Nikita Pavlychev (Greenville), Ara Nazarian (Jacksonville), Kurt Gosselin (Toledo) and Cedric Pare (Wheeling).

