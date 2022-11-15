Game Preview: Stingrays at Solar Bears, November 15 at 7:00 PM
November 15, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release
The South Carolina Stingrays continue their 2022-23 campaign as they travel to Orlando for the first game at the Amway Center this season. South Carolina finds themselves a point out behind the first place Florida Everblades in the South Division with a game in hand. This will be the first game of four this week for South Carolina.
LAST TIME OUT
The Stingrays defeated the Savannah Ghost Pirates by a final score of 5-3 in the first ever meeting between the two teams. South Carolina scored four unanswered goals to complete the comeback, led by a pair of goals from Bear Hughes and Carter Turnbull's team-leading eighth goal of the season. Michael Kim's shorthanded tally gave South Carolina the lead while Kevin O'Neil scored the empty net goal to ice the contest late in regulation.
ALL-TIME SERIES
South Carolina has an overall record of 61-30-6-5 in 102 all-time regular-season meetings with the Solar Bears. South Carolina has won each of the past four games, outscoring Orlando 25-15 over the span dating back to last season. The two teams faced off once so far this season with the Stingrays claiming a 9-7 victory on November 6 at the North Charleston Coliseum.
WE WANT MOORE!
Connor Moore is currently in his third season with the Stingrays, playing in 92 games for South Carolina, and is off to the best start of his career. In his first two seasons, Moore tallied 32 points on two goals and 30 assists an is on pace to surpass that this season. Through the first eight games this season, Moore has helped on nine goals, tying Jonny Evans for the team lead in assists.
TOP OF THE CLASS
South Carolina has found themselves at the top of the league in various offensive categories this year. The Stingrays are the highest scoring team in the league and the only team averaging over five goals per game. A huge part of the Stingrays offense has been the success on the power play, converting a league-best 29.7% of chances. Carter Turnbull also leads all ECHL rookies in goals (8) and points (13) while Jonny Evans has a rookie-best nine assists this year.
Upcoming 5-Game Schedule
Jacksonville at South Carolina - Friday, November 18 at 7:05 p.m.
Orlando at South Carolina - Saturday, November 19 at 6:05 p.m.
Orlando at South Carolina - Sunday, November 20 at 3:05 p.m.
South Carolina at Atlanta - Friday, November 25 at 7:00 p.m.
South Carolina at Atlanta - Saturday, November 26 at 7:00 p.m.
