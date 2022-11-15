ECHL Transactions - November 15

November 15, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, November 15, 2022:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Adirondack:

Talor Joseph, G

Billy Jerry, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Ivan Chukarov, D activated from reserve

Delete Brandon Fehd, D placed on reserve

Cincinnati:

Delete Kohen Olischefski, F recalled by Rochester

Jacksonville:

Add Hunter Skinner, D assigned from Hartford by NY Rangers

Delete Cristiano DiGiacinto, F recalled by Hartford

Orlando:

Add Chris Ordoobadi, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Andrew McLean, D suspended by team, removed from roster

Rapid City:

Delete Tanner Schachle, F placed on reserve

Delete Lucas Feuk, F placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Add Anthony Del Gaizo, F activated from reserve

Add Lawton Courtnall, F activated from reserve

Delete Andrew Cherniwchan, F placed on reserve

Delete Alexandre Fortin, F placed on reserve

Trois-Rivières:

Delete Brennan Saulnier, F recalled by Laval

Tulsa:

Add Eric Dop, G activated from reserve

Delete Colton Ellis, G placed on reserve

Worcester:

Add Nolan Vesey, F activated from reserve

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 15, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.