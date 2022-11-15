ECHL Transactions - November 15
November 15, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, November 15, 2022:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Adirondack:
Talor Joseph, G
Billy Jerry, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Ivan Chukarov, D activated from reserve
Delete Brandon Fehd, D placed on reserve
Cincinnati:
Delete Kohen Olischefski, F recalled by Rochester
Jacksonville:
Add Hunter Skinner, D assigned from Hartford by NY Rangers
Delete Cristiano DiGiacinto, F recalled by Hartford
Orlando:
Add Chris Ordoobadi, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Andrew McLean, D suspended by team, removed from roster
Rapid City:
Delete Tanner Schachle, F placed on reserve
Delete Lucas Feuk, F placed on reserve
South Carolina:
Add Anthony Del Gaizo, F activated from reserve
Add Lawton Courtnall, F activated from reserve
Delete Andrew Cherniwchan, F placed on reserve
Delete Alexandre Fortin, F placed on reserve
Trois-Rivières:
Delete Brennan Saulnier, F recalled by Laval
Tulsa:
Add Eric Dop, G activated from reserve
Delete Colton Ellis, G placed on reserve
Worcester:
Add Nolan Vesey, F activated from reserve
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 15, 2022
- Forward Jacob Hayhurst Recalled by Springfield Thunderbirds - Worcester Railers HC
- ECHL Transactions - November 15 - ECHL
- Rally Comes up Just Short in Kansas City - Tulsa Oilers
- Newfoundland's Skirving Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Mandat Announces Next Step in Hockey Career - Indy Fuel
- Game Preview: Stingrays at Solar Bears, November 15 at 7:00 PM - South Carolina Stingrays
- Buitenhuis Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week - Wichita Thunder
- Wichita's Buitenhuis Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Monsters Recall Forward Tyler Irvine - Kalamazoo Wings
- Steelheads Agree to Terms with Defenseman Casey Johnson - Idaho Steelheads
- DiGiacinto Recalled by Hartford; Rangers Assign Skinner to Icemen - Jacksonville Icemen
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.