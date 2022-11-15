Steelheads Agree to Terms with Defenseman Casey Johnson

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that the club has agreed to terms with defenseman Casey Johnson on a Standard Player Contract (SPC).

Johnson, 26, enters his third pro season after leading all Steelheads defensemen in games played (65) tallying 17 points (3G, 14A) last year. The 6-foot-2, 200lb defender played with Macon Mayhem (SPHL) in 2020-21 registering 13 points (3G, 10A) and was named to the SPHL All-Rookie Team and Second All-Star Team. He also played six games with the South Carolina Stingrays.

Prior to professional hockey, the Grand Forks, ND native played four seasons at the University of North Dakota from 2016-20 accumulating 13 points (4G, 9A) in 106 career games and helped the Fighting Hawks capture the NCHC Regular Season Championship (Penrose Cup) during the 2019-20 campaign.

The Steelheads take on the Utah Grizzlies Thursday night at 7:10 p.m. All games can be heard on the Steelheads flagship station, 95.3 FM KTIK "The Ticket" with pre-game coverage starting at 6:50 p.m. and streamed live on FloHockey. Season tickets for the 2022-23 season are on sale now! For more information on ticket packages, contact the front office at 208-383-0080 or visit IdahoSteelheads.com. Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

