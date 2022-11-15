Save the USFL Video Archive

NFL, MLB, CFL stats



Monsters Recall Forward Tyler Irvine

November 15, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release


KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Tuesday that forward Tyler Irvine has been recalled from loan by the Cleveland Monsters (AHL).

Irvine, 26, scored one goal and notched one assist with two penalty minutes in three games played for the K-Wings this season.

Kalamazoo's next game is against the Iowa Heartlanders at 4:05 p.m. EST on Sunday in Coralville, IA.

Check out the Kalamazoo Wings Statistics

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...

ECHL Stories from November 15, 2022


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Kalamazoo Wings Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central