Monsters Recall Forward Tyler Irvine

November 15, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Tuesday that forward Tyler Irvine has been recalled from loan by the Cleveland Monsters (AHL).
Irvine, 26, scored one goal and notched one assist with two penalty minutes in three games played for the K-Wings this season.
Kalamazoo's next game is against the Iowa Heartlanders at 4:05 p.m. EST on Sunday in Coralville, IA.
