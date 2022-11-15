Buitenhuis Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, are excited to announce that Evan Buitenhuis has been named as the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Nov. 7-13. It is the third time in his career that he has received the weekly honor.

Buitenhuis went 3-0-0 with a 2.29 goals-against average and a save percentage of .943 in three appearances last week.

The 29-year-old stopped 47 shots in a 4-3 overtime win at Tulsa on Friday, made 30 saves in a 3-2 overtime victory against Iowa on Saturday and turned aside 38 shots in a 5-2 win against Kansas City on Sunday.

A native of Burlington, Ontario, Buitenhuis is 3-2-1 in six appearances this season with a 2.98 goals against average and a save percentage of .915.

Buitenhuis has seen action in 131 career ECHL games with Wichita, Utah, Florida and Worcester with an overall record of 54-51-14 with six shutouts, a 2.82 goals-against average and a save percentage of .916. During the 2020-21 season, he was named to the All-ECHL Second Team after leading the league with a 2.29 goals-against average and a .931 save percentage.

Prior to turning pro, Buitenhuis played four seasons at Hamilton College, where he appeared in 68 career games and went 39-16-12 with 10 shutouts, a 1.67 goals-against average and a save percentage of .944.

Buitenhuis is the second Thunder netminder to win an award this season. Strauss Mann was named as the ECHL Rookie of the Month in October.

