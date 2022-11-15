Forward Jacob Hayhurst Recalled by Springfield Thunderbirds

November 15, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Worcester Railers HC News Release







WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) announced today that the Springfield Thunderbirds (AHL) have recalled forward Jacob Hayhurst.

Hayhurst had recorded eight points (4-4-8) in his seven games played for Worcester. He tallied points in six out of his seven games played. Last season with Worcester, Hayhurst was third on the team in points scored with 48 (15-33-48), and first in assists with 33. This is his second time being recalled by Springfield this season.

Season memberships for the 2022-23 season and group packages are on sale now by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting RailersHC.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 15, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.