Rally Comes up Just Short in Kansas City

November 15, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release







INDEPENDENCE, MO. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, lost 6-5 to Kansas City on Tuesday morning in a game that saw six, second-period goals.

John Schiavo wristed a quick shot inside the post 2:19 into the action, giving the Mavericks a 1-0 lead. Jake Jaremko tipped a point shot home 2:44 later, extending the Mavericks' lead to two. Tristan Mullin tallied his third against the Oilers this year 1:09 into the second half of the period. Tommy Muck beat a sprawling Daniel Mannella at the 15:24 mark of the period, setting a 4-0 score line going into the first intermission.

Evan Weinger capitalized on a Maverick turnover 5:48 into the middle period, narrowing Kansas City's lead to three. Eddie Matshushima linked up with Weinger once again less than three minutes after, slicing the Mavericks lead in half. Dylan Sadowy buried a one-time snapper from J.C. Campagna 11:52 into the second, altering the score line to 4-3 in Kansas City's favor. Former Oiler Theo Calvas netted his first of the season less than three minutes later, making it a 5-3 game. Michael Farren tucked home his first of the day at the 17:56 mark, driving wide before depositing a stellar goal. Josh Lammon restored the Mavericks' two-goal lead with one minute remaining in the second.

Farren cemented the score 6-5 in favor of Kansas City, deflecting the lone goal of the third period past Owen Savory.

The Oilers host Rapid City for their own Day Game - the first of the ECHL era - at 10:35 a.m. at the BOK Center on Thursday, Nov. 17. The Oilers close the week with two additional games at the BOK on Saturday and Sunday, squaring off against the Rush in all three games.

