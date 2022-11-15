Stingrays Fall in Tuesday Night Tilt

South Carolina Stingrays' Clay Stevenson Battles Shawn Szydlowski Of The Orlando Solar Bears

(South Carolina Stingrays) South Carolina Stingrays' Clay Stevenson Battles Shawn Szydlowski Of The Orlando Solar Bears(South Carolina Stingrays)

ORLANDO, FL - The South Carolina Stingrays (6-3-0-0) dropped Tuesday's contest by a final score of 3-0 to the Orlando Solar Bears (4-5-1-0) at the Amway Center.

The Solar Bears jumped out to an early 1-0 lead as Joe Carroll converted the first Orlando power play of the evening at the 4:28 mark of the first period. Carroll received a pass from Michael Brodzinski and sent a shot over the glove of South Carolina's Clay Stevenson for his fourth goal of the season.

Despite being held to seven shots in the final two periods of play, Orlando netted their second power play goal of the contest with just under six minutes remaining in regulation. Ross Olsson tipped Brodzinski's initial shot past Stevenson and expanded the lead to 2-0.

With time winding down, the Stingrays pulled Stevenson for the extra attacker as they funneled more chances toward Orlando's netminder. Tyler Bird's empty-net tally iced the game with 22 seconds left in the third period as the Solar Bears claimed victory behind Barone's 30-save shutout.

The Stingrays continue their 2022-23 campaign this upcoming Friday, November 18 when the team returns home to take on the Jacksonville Icemen at the North Charleston Coliseum for Frothy Friday at 7:05 p.m.. Fans can enjoy $5 Frothy Bears beers through the end of the first intermission, presented by Frothy Beard Brewing Company, and Lucky Chops will also be performing throughout the game.

