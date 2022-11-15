Wichita's Buitenhuis Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week
November 15, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Evan Buitenhuis of the Wichita Thunder is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Nov. 7-13. It is the third time in his career that he has received the weekly honor.
Buitenhuis went 3-0-0 with a 2.29 goals-against average and a save percentage of .943 in three appearances last week.
The 29-year-old stopped 47 shots in a 4-3 win at Tulsa on Friday, made 30 saves in a 3-2 victory over Iowa on Saturday and turned aside 38 shots in a 5-2 win against Kansas City on Sunday.
A native of Burlington, Ontario, Buitenhuis is 3-2-1 in six appearances this season with a 2.98 goals against average and a save percentage of .915.
Buitenhuis has seen action in 131 career ECHL games with Wichita, Utah, Florida and Worcester with an overall record of 54-51-14 with six shutouts, a 2.82 goals-against average and a save percentage of .916. During the 2020-21 season, he was named to the All-ECHL Second Team after leading the league with a 2.29 goals-against average and a .931 save percentage.
Prior to turning pro, Buitenhuis played four seasons at Hamilton College, where he appeared in 68 career games and went 39-16-12 with 10 shutouts, a 1.67 goals-against average and a save percentage of .944.
Runner-Up: Luke Cavallin, Newfoundland (2-0-0, 1.00 GAA, .961 save pct.).
Also Nominated: Evan Fitzpatrick (Florida), Sebastian Cossa (Toledo) and Taylor Gauthier (Wheeling).
