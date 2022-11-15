Wichita's Buitenhuis Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week

November 15, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Evan Buitenhuis of the Wichita Thunder is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Nov. 7-13. It is the third time in his career that he has received the weekly honor.

Buitenhuis went 3-0-0 with a 2.29 goals-against average and a save percentage of .943 in three appearances last week.

The 29-year-old stopped 47 shots in a 4-3 win at Tulsa on Friday, made 30 saves in a 3-2 victory over Iowa on Saturday and turned aside 38 shots in a 5-2 win against Kansas City on Sunday.

A native of Burlington, Ontario, Buitenhuis is 3-2-1 in six appearances this season with a 2.98 goals against average and a save percentage of .915.

Buitenhuis has seen action in 131 career ECHL games with Wichita, Utah, Florida and Worcester with an overall record of 54-51-14 with six shutouts, a 2.82 goals-against average and a save percentage of .916. During the 2020-21 season, he was named to the All-ECHL Second Team after leading the league with a 2.29 goals-against average and a .931 save percentage.

Prior to turning pro, Buitenhuis played four seasons at Hamilton College, where he appeared in 68 career games and went 39-16-12 with 10 shutouts, a 1.67 goals-against average and a save percentage of .944.

Runner-Up: Luke Cavallin, Newfoundland (2-0-0, 1.00 GAA, .961 save pct.).

Also Nominated: Evan Fitzpatrick (Florida), Sebastian Cossa (Toledo) and Taylor Gauthier (Wheeling).

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 15, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.