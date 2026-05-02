Detroit City FC vs. Louisville City FC on CBSSN ! Tonight at 6:00 EST
Published on May 2, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Detroit City FC YouTube Video
CBS Sports Golazo Network and ESPN+ will continue to provide full-season coverage of the USL Championship and League One season throughout the year, with a bumper four-game opening weekend of USL Championship action available to stream for free through CBS Sports Golazo Network.
Check out the Detroit City FC Statistics
United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 2, 2026
- Rhode Island FC Hosts Birmingham Legion FC Tonight for First-Ever Star Wars Night at Centreville Bank Stadium - Rhode Island FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Detroit City FC Stories
- Le Rouge Welcomes Louisville City FC in Nationally Televised Showdown
- Barton Malow Selected to Build Detroit City Football Club's New 15,000-Seat AlumniFi Field
- Egbuchulam Strikes Late But Detroit Falls Short in Pittsburgh
- Detroit City FC Travels to Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC in Eastern Conference Clash
- Le Rouge's U.S. Open Cup Run Ends with Hard-Fought 2-1 Loss to MLS Side Chicago Fire