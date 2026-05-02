USL Detroit City FC

Detroit City FC vs. Louisville City FC on CBSSN ! Tonight at 6:00 EST

Published on May 2, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Detroit City FC YouTube Video


CBS Sports Golazo Network and ESPN+ will continue to provide full-season coverage of the USL Championship and League One season throughout the year, with a bumper four-game opening weekend of USL Championship action available to stream for free through CBS Sports Golazo Network.

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United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 2, 2026


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