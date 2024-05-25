Deming Blasts Three-Run Homer; Tourists Fall 5-4

May 25, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Asheville Tourists News Release







HICKORY- The Asheville Tourists dropped a close contest to the Hickory Crawdads, 5-4, on Saturday night from L.P. Frans Stadium. Austin Deming hit a three-run Home Run and Garret Guillemette added two hits; however, Hickory hung on to take a one game lead in the series.

The Crawdads scored four of their five runs in the first inning. Asheville's starting pitcher Nic Swanson settled in nicely and did not allow any further damage through five innings. The Tourists erased the deficit on a Guillemette RBI double in the second and Deming's Homer in the seventh.

With the score tied 4-4, the Crawdads plated the go-ahead run in the bottom of the seventh on a Sac Fly. Each team finished with seven hits and neither side committed an error. Joey Mancini pitched the final three innings for the Tourists and struck out four.

Asheville has an opportunity to earn a series split with the final game of the week set for 6:30pm ET Sunday night.

