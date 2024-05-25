Hot Rods' Early Efforts Fall Short in 7-5 Loss

May 25, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Winston-Salem, North Carolina - The early offense for the Bowling Green Hot Rods (23-21) wasn't enough to keep them ahead, dropping the penultimate game of the series, 7-5 to the Winston-Salem Dash (22-22) on Saturday at Truist Stadium.

Bowling Green scored first in the top of the first, facing Winston-Salem starter Jose Ramirez. Brayden Taylor tripled to lead off the game, and Tre' Morgan grounded out to third, driving in Taylor for a 1-0 lead.

The Hot Rods continued the momentum against Ramirez in the top of the second. Tatem Levins walked, followed by a Brock Jones two-run blast to right. Ryan Spikes walked and stole second, Xavier Isaac tripled to right, scoring Spikes and giving Bowling Green a 4-0 lead.

Winston-Salem answered in the bottom of the second against Hot Rods starter Owen Wild. Wes Kath was hit by a pitch, Samuel Zavala doubled scoring Kath, and Jordan Sprinkle singled scoring Zavala, cutting the Hot Rods lead in half, 4-2.

The Dash scored again in the bottom of the third with Wild still on the mound. Bryce Wilits doubled, and Colby Smelley singled to center, scoring Wilits to make it a 4-3 Hot Rods lead.

Winston-Salem found the scoreboard again in the bottom of the fourth against Wild. Mario Camilletti homered to right, helping the Dash tie the game at 4-4.

Bowling Green quickly answered in the top half of the fifth facing Dash reliever Manuel Veloz. Ledbetter walked and stole second before Brock Jones grounded out, advancing Ledbetter to third. Ricardo Genoves singled off the glove of third baseman Wes Kath, scoring Ledbetter and allowing Bowling Green to regain the lead, 5-4.

Sandy Gaston entered out of the bullpen in the top of the fifth. Calvin Harris tripled to lead off the inning, followed by three-straight walks, scoring Harris from third. Nate Dahle was called out of the bullpen and walked Camilletti giving Winston-Salem a 6-5 lead.

The Dash increased their lead in the bottom of the six with Dahle still on the bump. Harris doubled, followed by a double from Colby Smelley, scoring Harris and putting the Dash ahead 7-5. The insurance would be enough as the Dash held off the Hot Rods 7-5 taking game five of six.

Dash reliever Manuel Veloz (5-0) picked up his fifth win on the year, working through 3.0 innings allowing one run on three hits while walking two. Sandy Gaston (0-2) received his second loss of the year after failing to record an out in the fifth inning while surrendering two runs. Dash reliever Jared Kelley (3) earned his third save of the season after tossing a scoreless ninth inning.

The series finally between the Dash and Hot Rods is scheduled for 6:00 pm CT at Truist Stadium. RHP Roel Garcia lll (3-1, 4.21) gets the nod for Bowling Green while Winston-Salem walks out RHP Riley Gowens (2-1, 3.76).

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv, listening through the MiLB First Pitch App and BGHotRods.com. Fans can also secure their seats for future home Hot Rods games by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from May 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.