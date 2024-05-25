Renegades Game Notes

May 25, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Hudson Valley Renegades (20-20) vs Brooklyn Cyclones (23-20)

RHP Josh Grosz (First Start) vs. LHP Felipe De La Cruz (2-4, 3.15 ERA)

| Game 41 | Road Game 23 | Saturday, May 25, 2024 | Maimonides Park | Brooklyn, N.Y. | First Pitch 6 p.m. |

Radio: WBPM 96.5 FM - Beacon, WGHQ 92.5 FM/920 AM Kingston, W232DQ 94.3 FM Peekskill, WBNR 1260 AM - Beacon, WLNA 1420 AM - Peekskill

Internet Radio: www.hvrenegades.com/broadcast

TV: MiLB.tv & Bally Live App

REHABBING RENEGADES: The Hudson Valley Renegades were joined Tuesday by three rehabbing players. DJ LeMahieu, Jorbit Vivas and Tyler Hardman all had their rehab assignments transferred to Hudson Valley by the Yankees. LeMahieu becomes the fifth Major League Rehabber in team history, joining Tommy Pham (2018), Luis Severino (2021), Ben Rortvedt (2022) and Carlos Rodón (2023). Vivas and Hardman join the Gades on Minor League Rehab assignments to complete the rare road triple rehab.

TIME AWAY: The Renegades are in Brooklyn for a six-game series with the Cyclones, as they continue a stretch where they play 16 of 22 games away from home. After a two-week road trip to Aberdeen and Wilmington, Hudson Valley hosted Jersey Shore last week. Following six games this week at Maimonides Park, the Hudson Valley will host the IronBirds for six games. The Renegades will then play eight games at Wilmington, concluding a period where Hudson Valley will play 24 out of 36 contests away from Heritage Financial Park.

OH YES!: The Renegades announced Friday morning that their game on Monday, May 27 against the Aberdeen IronBirds will be televised live on YES Network and streamed live on the YES App. This will be the first Renegades home game televised in nearly 20 years, as the team formerly aired select games in the 1990s and early 2000s with a booth featuring at times Brian Kenny now of MLB Network and former Major League pitchers Jim Bouton and Joe Ausanio. Monday's game will be the first-ever Memorial Day home game for the Renegades, who traditionally had started their season in mid-June as members of the New York-Penn League from 1994-2020.

SCRANTON/WB (REALLY MOOSIC) SHUFFLE: After Baron Stuart made a spot start with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in a doubleheader on Thursday (W, CG, 7.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 2 K), he was returned to the Renegades on Friday. Stuart joined a list of impressive Renegades to make spot starts with the RailRiders in recent seasons, most notably Sean Boyle, who threw a complete game no-hitter (7.0 IP) at Worcester in a doubleheader in August 2021. On Friday, the Renegades sent pitchers Ben Shields and Trent Sellers to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Sellers earned the win in Scranton Friday night after throwing 1.2 innings out of the bullpen

CONEY ISLAND MASHING: The Renegades exploded for 18 hits on Thursday night in a dominant 16-3 win over the Cyclones at Maimonides Park. Their tally of 18 hits was the second-highest total of the season. Four Renegades had multi-hit games. Minor league rehabber Jorbit Vivas had five hits and drove in five runs, while Omar Martinez was 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and five RBIs. Jace Avina was 3-for-5 with three RBIs and two runs scored, while Cole Gabrielson was 3-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored

NYC ARRIVAL: For the first time this season, the Renegades travel to Coney Island to face the Brooklyn Cyclones. The former NY-Penn League foes will play 24 times in the regular season, including 15 games at Maimonides Park. Brooklyn and Hudson Valley faced off 24 times in 2023 as well, with the Cyclones taking 14 of 24 matchups from the Renegades. Both teams fared well on the road. Brooklyn won eight games at Heritage Financial Park, and the Renegades won six games on Coney Island. In the second half last season, Brooklyn and Jersey Shore had matching 38-28 records atop the SAL North, with the Cyclones falling short on a tiebreaker, narrowly missing out on a first-round series with the Renegades.

RAIN, RAIN, GO AWAY:The Renegades have had five road games postponed due to rain already this season. Hudson Valley will now play eight games in six days vs. Wilmington from June 4-9. During the first road trip of the season vs. Rome, there were three games rescheduled, and one was canceled after a prolonged rain storm in Georgia. The 'Gades have played only 40 games, three less games than Brooklyn, Jersey Shore, and Aberdeen.

HE WENT TO JARED: Jared Serna has put together a sensational start to the season in his first full year with the Renegades. Over his last 21 games, Serna is batting .325 with five homers, 18 RBIs, 17 runs scored, and a 1.019 OPS. On Saturday night, Serna hit his second home run in three days at Heritage Financial Park for his seventh home run of the season, after hitting his first five long balls on the road. Serna's seven long balls are the fifth-most in the South Atlantic League. He ranks fifth in the SAL in RBIs with 26, and is tied for fourth with 29 runs scored. Serna currently has a 22-game on-base streak, the second-longest active streak in the SAL.

THE 'PEN IS MIGHTIER: The Renegades bullpen collectively sports a 3.14 ERA (63 ER/180.2 IP) this season, the second-best mark in High-A. Renegades relievers have combined for 11 K/9 this season. Over the unit's last 12.2 innings, the bullpen has been charged with only two earned runs. In Thursday's contest, Steven Fulgencio and Mason Vinyard combined to allow just one hit in four scoreless innings to finish the game. On Wednesday, Cole Ayers and Luis Arejula were charged with just one earned run over the final five frames, while striking out eight.

OFFENSIVE ASSISTANCE: Rafael Flores has made an instant impact for the Renegades since being reinstated off the IL on May 10. In his last eleven games, Flores has 14 hits with five doubles and 10 RBIs. He has boosted his average from .200 on May 10 to .267 currently, and his OPS has jumped from .676 to .796 during that span. In May, Flores is slashing .341/.444/.455 with a .899 OPS.

NORTHEAST FIREPOWER: In Thursday 's start against Brooklyn, Sebastian Keane struck out six batters in five innings. He now has 6+ strikeouts in 3 starts this season, including in his last two starts. Last Friday, Sebastian Keane had the best start of his career. The Northeastern product tossed a career-high seven innings, allowing just one run across three hits and striking out four. Keane retired the last fourteen batters he faced, not allowing a baserunner after the third inning. His outing was the longest of any Hudson Valley pitcher this season.

LIMITING HITS: Hudson Valley pitchers have allowed only 267 hits through 40 games. The Renegades have allowed the second-fewest hits in MiLB, two more than the Carolina Mudcats (MIL, A). Incredibly, Amarillo (AZ, AA) has allowed a staggering 395 hits through 42 games, most among all non-AAA teams. Hudson Valley has 9+ strikeouts in 16 of its last 25 games, including 12 Ks on Thursday.

OVER A DECADE OF SUCCESS: With a 70-62 (.530) record in 2023, the Hudson Valley Renegades recorded their 11th consecutive season with an above .500 record (since 2012). During that span, the team has won two league championships (2012 and 2017), seven playoff appearances (12, 14, 16-19, 23), and five league championship series appearances (12, 16-18, 23). Including their 9-6 start to 2024, among teams in affiliated baseball with at least 800 games, the Renegades have the best winning percentage (.573) in MiLB.

FINISHING STRONG: Jesus Rodríguez has been tremendous in 2024, reaching base safely in 32 of his first 37 games. Over his last 23 games, Rodríguez is hitting .322 with 12 extra-base hits, 17 RBIs, a .556 slugging percentage, and a .966 OPS. On the season, the Renegades infielder is currently batting .310 with five home runs and 22 RBIs with a .878 OPS, and already has fourteen multi-hit games, the most on the team. On May 7th vs. Aberdeen, Rodríguez was 3-for-4 with two home runs and three RBIs. His 45 hits are fourth-most in the South Atlantic League, despite the Renegades playing less games than their divisional foes, and his batting average is fourth.

MIDWEST REINFORCEMENTS: Jace Avina debuted with the Renegades on April 17 after being traded to New York for Jake Bauers in November from Milwaukee. The 20-year-old has quickly made a big impact for the Renegades. Avina is off to a 35-for-117 (.299) start with 13 doubles, 22 RBIs, 19 runs scored and a .907 OPS in thirty games. His 13 doubles are the most in the South Atlantic League, and his OPS ranks fourth. On Thursday night at Brooklyn, Avina was 3-for-5 with three RBIs and two runs scored in a 16-3 win.

INTERNATIONAL OUTREACH: The Hudson Valley Renegades and the Bhutan Baseball & Softball Association have partnered to present Bhutan Night on August 20 at Heritage Financial Park. The team is currently fundraising to bring over several Bhutanese baseball players for baseball and cultural enrichment tour of the Hudson Valley and New York. More details on the night can be found at www.hvrenegades.com/bhutan.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from May 25, 2024

Renegades Game Notes - Hudson Valley Renegades

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.