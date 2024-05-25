Winston-Salem Rallies to Beat Bowling Green, 7-5

WINSTON-SALEM, NC (May 25th, 2024) - After trailing 4-0 in the second inning, the Winston-Salem Dash plated runs across each of the next five innings to take down the Bowling Green Hot Rods, 7-5, Saturday night at Truist Stadium in front of 4,408 fans.

Bowling Green (23-21) jumped on Winston-Salem (22-22) starter, Jose Ramirez, quickly, plating a run in the top of the first and added three more in the top of the second taking a 4-0 lead through an inning and a half.

In the bottom of the second, Winston-Salem started to chip away at the deficit. With two outs, Wes Kath was hit-by-a-pitch extending the inning for Samuel Zavala, who doubled home Kath getting Winston-Salem on the board. Jordan Sprinkle then singled home Zavala cutting the Bowling Green advantage in half, 4-2, through two innings.

Ramirez worked a shutdown top of the third, and in the bottom of the frame, Colby Smelley singled home a run making it a one-run game, 4-3.

Winston-Salem went to the bullpen after three innings and after a quick top of the fourth, Mario Camilletti blasted his second homer of the season to right field, tying the game at four.

The Hot Rods answered back, pushing across a run in the top of the fifth, but after a leadoff triple and four consecutive walks, the Dash plated two runs to take their first lead of the evening, 6-5.

Manuel Veloz, who came in for Ramirez in the fourth, set down the Hot Rods in order in the top of the sixth keeping the one-run lead. Winston-Salem added insurance on back-to-back doubles in the bottom of the inning, pushing the lead to two, 7-5.

After the early flurry by the Hot Rods, the bats went quiet, as Ben Beutel worked clean seventh and eighth innings, sending Winston-Salem to the ninth with the two-run cushion. The Dash turned to Jared Kelley for the save, and the right-hander closed out the Hot Rods stranding a runner on second as Winston-Salem took down Bowling Green, 7-5.

The Dash and Hot Rods conclude their series on Sunday with Winston-Salem having a chance to win the series with a victory. First pitch is set for 7 p.m. from Truist Stadium.

