Claws Rally Late, But Fall Short in 7-5 Defeat on Saturday

May 25, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







ABERDEEN, MD - The BlueClaws scored three times in the ninth inning, but left the bases loaded and fell 7-5 to the IronBirds on Saturday night at Leidos Field.

Jersey Shore (24-20) has dropped three of the first five games in the series with Aberdeen (23-21), with one game left on Sunday.

Trailing 7-2, the BlueClaws scored three times in the ninth and had the bases loaded late, but fell one hit short. After three straight walks to start the inning, Leandro Pineda had an RBI single before a wild pitch scored Justin Crawford, cutting the lead to 7-4. Hendry Mendez added an RBI single to make it 7-5. Deivy Cruz, however, struck out Erick Brito. After he hit Andrick Nava to load the bases, Cade Fergus grounded out to third base to end the game.

Aberdeen scored a run without a hit in the first inning, taking the lead on a SAC fly from Matthew Etzel. The IronBirds got two runs and their first hits of the game in the fifth. An Enrique Bradfield SAC fly and an Andrew Baker wild pitch gave the IronBirds a 3-0 lead.

Jalen Vasquez then doubled home two runs in the sixth off Benony Robles.

Jersey Shore got on the board with two runs in the seventh inning. Jordan Dissin reached on an error, allowing a run to score. Otto Kemp added an RBI single to cut the lead to 5-2.

The IronBirds tacked on two more in the seventh on a home run by Elio Prado, his third of the year, off Trey Dillard. That made it 7-2 before the BlueClaws rallied late.

BlueClaws starter Starlyn Castillo (2-3) took the loss, allowing three runs in four innings.

Justin Crawford and William Bergolla each had two hits for the BlueClaws.

The teams finish their series on Sunday at 2:05 pm. LHP Braeden Fausnaught starts for Jersey Shore.

-Jersey Shore BlueClaws-

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from May 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.