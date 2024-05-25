Grasshoppers Fall to the Drive, 3-2 on Saturday Evening

May 25, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greensboro Grasshoppers News Release







GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers fell to the Greenville Drive, 3-2 on Saturday, May 25. The Drive improved to 20-24 on the season while the Grasshoppers fell to 25-19. Greenville outhit Greensboro 7-5 as the Drive had one mishap.

Outfielder Charles McAdoo led the Grasshoppers offense as he went 3-4 with a double and one run scored. Outfielder P.J. Hilson followed behind as he went 2-3.

Leading at the dish for the Drive was Kristian Campbell as he went 2-3 with one RBI and one run scored. Hits for Greenville were also tallied by Ahbram Liendo, Cutter Coffey, Miguel Ugueto, Luis Ravelo, and Tyler Miller.

Starting on the mound for Greensboro was righthanded pitcher Wilber Dotel as he tallied four strikeouts and gave up four hits, two earned runs, and two free bases on 4.1 innings of work. Dotel took the loss for the Grasshoppers and fell to 2-2 on the season.

Starting on the rubber for Greenville was lefthanded Connelly Early as he tallied six strikeouts and gave up two hits and one free base on six scoreless innings of work. Early tabbed the win for the Drive and improved to 1-3 on the season.

The Grasshoppers finish out its homestand against the Greenville Drive tomorrow, Sunday, May 26, at 6:30 p.m. for Family Funday Sunday & Memorial Day Fireworks. To purchase tickets to any Greensboro Grasshoppers game, visit www.gsohoppers.com or call our front office at (336) 268-2255).

