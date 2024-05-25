Renegades Fall to Cyclones, 7-3

May 25, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Brooklyn, N.Y. - The Brooklyn Cyclones used two long balls, including a three-run homer by Karell Paz, to propel them to a 7-3 victory over the Hudson Valley Renegades on Saturday night at Maimonides Park.

Stanley Consuegra led off the bottom of the first with a solo home run on the first pitch of the night by Josh Grosz. After a trio of walks to Nick Lorusso, Junior Tilien, and William Lugo, Lorusso scored from third on a throwing error by Kiko Romero to make it 2-0.

In the fourth Brooklyn extended its lead when Christopher Suero walked and Christian Pregent singled to set the table for Paz's three-run homer to right. After a walk to Conseugra and a single by Lorusso, an RBI double by Lugo later in the inning brought in both runners to make it 7-0 Brooklyn.

Making his High-A debut, Grosz (0-1) allowed seven runs (six earned) on five hits and six walks in 3.1 innings.

Felipe De La Cruz was stellar for the Cyclones, striking out 13 batters in six scoreless innings, setting his career high in punchouts.

The Renegades got on the board in the seventh. Tyler Hardman singled to lead off with a single off Dakota Hawkins and stole second. Romero ripped a double to right with two outs, driving in Hardman and making it 7-1.

In the eighth, Beau Brewer led off with a double, and advanced to third after Jace Avina reached on an error. A Jared Serna fielder's choice groundout allowed Brewer to score, cutting the deficit to 7-2.

Cole Ayers was excellent out of the Hudson Valley bullpen, tossing 3.1 scoreless innings and surrendering just one hit. In his last three appearances, Ayers has not allowed an earned run in 7.2 innings. He leads the South Atlantic League with 16 appearances this season.

Hueston Morrill pitched the final 1.1 without allowing a baserunner, striking out three batters. With 4.2 innings of scoreless pitching from the bullpen on Saturday, the unit has allowed only two earned runs in its last 17.1 frames.

In the ninth the Renegades plated one final run when Rafael Flores doubled with one out, and came around to score on two balks from Cyclones pitcher Justin Lawson.

POSTGAME NOTES: With the loss, Hudson Valley fell below the .500 mark for the first time since April 8, when they started the day with an 0-1 record... Finishing 0-for-4 with an RBI and two strikeouts, Jared Serna saw his 22-game on-base streak come to an end.

The Renegades will look for a win in the series finale tomorrow afternoon at 2 p.m., with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show beginning at 1:45 on the Renegades Baseball Network. Cam Schlittler (3-1, 1.80) will start for Hudson Valley, while Jonah Tong will toe the rubber for the Cyclones (1-0, 1.86).

Renegades Record:

20-21

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from May 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.