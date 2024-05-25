Early Shuts Down 'Hoppers, Coffey Homers in 3-2 Victory

May 25, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Connelly Early spun six-shutout innings and Cutter Coffey added a two-run homer in the first as the Greenville Drive (20-24) took Saturday's contest at First National Bank Field, 3-2 over the Greensboro Grasshoppers (25-19), earning their third victory of the week as they sit just three games out of first place in the South Atlantic League South Division.

After being blanked and nearly no-hit by the 'Hoppers on Friday night, the Drive put the loss behind them quickly as Coffey launched his fourth homer of the year in the opening frame to right field.

Early held that to 2-0 lead for Greenville in his season-best outing on the mound, picking up six strikeouts and allowing just two hits and a walk. All six six strikeouts came via swings, the majority on offspeed breaking balls that kept the 'Hoppers off balance throughout the night.

In his last three innings, he sent down nine consecutive 'Hoppers.

Kristian Campbell notched a two-out popup single in the seventh as the high popup evaded second baseman Jack Brannigan and right fielder Charles McAdoo and allowed Bryan Gonzalez to score from second. Prior to the inning, Mitch Jebb and Brannigan switched spots between shortstop and second base.

The run would be critical as Early turned the ball over to Adam Smith. Smith would avoid danger in the seventh and eighth, evading damage in the seventh with two runners in scoring position, getting a fly out to secure the final out of the inning.

Smith's luck would run out in the ninth as he put Nick Cimillo aboard on a hit-by-pitch and McAdoo doubled. Lonnie White, Jr. knocked a sac-fly to left field to put the 'Hoppers on the board before Cade Feeney entered from the bullpen.

A Jebb groundout tacked on another 'Hoppers run but Feeney secured the final out on a Hudson Head grounder to Campbell who flipped the ball to Tyler Miller at first to put the final touches on the Drive's victory.

The Greenville Drive return to action Sunday, May 26 for the finale of the six-game series with the Greensboro Grasshoppers. First pitch is slated for a rare Sunday evening finale at 6:30 p.m. The Drive lead the series, 3-2 and have earned at least a split of the week.

