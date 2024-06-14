Coffey Breaks Franchise Consecutive-Game Home Run Record as Drive Stomp Tourists 13-4

June 14, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greenville Drive News Release







Cutter Coffey's grand slam in the fourth inning, his fifth consecutive game with a homer, broke the Greenville Drive consecutive-game home run record enroute to a 13-4 drubbing of the Asheville Tourists on Friday at Fluor Field. Coffey recorded a grand total of seven RBI on the night.

Coffey added a three-run shot in the eighth, putting an exclamation on the record-setting night, his sixth homer in the last five games. The streak began with a solo shot against Hickory in the Drive's 10-9 victory over the Crawdads on June 9th before he added a homer in all four games this week against Asheville. During the streak he's batting .526, with 10 hits, 8 runs, 1 double, 6 home runs, 14 RBI, and 2 walks.

The infielder out of Bakersfield, Calif., just 20-years old, surpassed Nick Northcut, Stephen Scott, Tyreque Reed, and Ryan Scott who all tied with four consecutive games with a home run. Coffey's grand slam put the Drive up 9-2 on a night where seven of the nine players in the Drive lineup recorded a hit. In all, the Drive picked up 14 hits on the night.

Though the Drive emerged victorious, it was the Tourists who struck first on a Luis Encarnacion two-run homer in the second after Drive starter Yordanny Monegro struck-out the side in the first. Monegro fanned eight on the night in four innings of work, allowing two runs on three hits. Eight of the first nine Asheville batters sent down went down on strikes.

The Drive countered in the third with a four-run inning, via Miguel Bleis, Ronald Rosario, and Juan Chacon RBI-doubles, with Rosario's scoring two that put the Drive up 4-2. The Drive never looked back as Eduardo Lopez knocked his first homer of the season in the fourth before Coffey torched his record-breaking grand slam in the same inning.

Ryan Johnson cut the lead to 9-3 with a solo homer in the fifth off Bryce Bonnin before Ronald Roasrio knocked his first homer of the year to make it 10-3. Brice Matthews grounded into a force out in the seventh that scored Anthony Sherwin before Coffey added his second homer with an opposite field shot in the eighth to round out the scoring.

Gabriel Jackson closed out the final three innings for the Drive, allowing three hits and one run with two strikeouts for his first save of the season.

The Greenville Drive return to action on Saturday, June 15th at 7:05 p.m. at Fluor Field for game five of a six-game homestand with Asheville. The series is split, 2-2.amp_--

