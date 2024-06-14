Davitt Tosses Seven Innings, Hot Rods Shut Out, 1-0

Bowling Green, Kentucky - Duncan Davitt tied his career-high with seven innings, but the Bowling Green Hot Rods (33-28) were held to five hits in a 1-0 shutout loss to the Rome Emperors (33-26) on Friday from Bowling Green Ballpark.

Rome broke the scoreless tie in the top of the seventh facing Davitt. Jace Grady singled and stole second to put a runner in scoring position. E.J. Exposito notched a base hit to score Grady from second and make it 1-0.

In the bottom of the ninth, Colton Ledbetter singled and Tatem Levins walked against Rome reliever Jared Johnson, but Bowling Green still went scoreless to lose, 1-0.

Rome starter Lucas Braun (4-1) spun 7.0 innings of scoreless baseball, allowing four hits and striking out 12. Davitt (5-4) received the loss after surrendering one run, six hits, and six strikeouts over 7.0 frames. Jared Johnson (7) earned the save after tossing 1.0 scoreless inning, giving up one hit, a walk, and striking out one.

Bowling Green and Rome play the penultimate of a six-game set tomorrow at Bowling Green Ballpark with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 pm CT. RHP Trevor Martin (4-2, 5.01) gets the start for Bowling Green, while Rome sends out RHP Jhancarlos Lara (0-1, 4.82).

