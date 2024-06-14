Cyclones Take Win, 3-0, Over Renegades

Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Brooklyn Cyclones overcame a 3-0 deficit in a shortened game to win 4-3 in eight innings over the Hudson Valley Renegades. The contest had previously been agreed to be shortened to seven innings owing to a 1:59 rain delay before the game at Heritage Financial Park on Friday night.

Hudson Valley received an excellent performance from Kyle Carr on the mound. The southpaw had his best start of the season, striking out a career-high eight batters in five scoreless innings while allowing just two hits. The last fifteen Renegades starters have allowed three earned runs or fewer.

The Renegades opened the scoring in the second when Garrett Martin singled to right and reached third on an error by Cyclones right fielder Karell Paz. He came home on a fielder's choice groundball, where he beat the throw home.

Cole Gabrielson and Beau Brewer reached on a pair of walks in the fifth. A Roc Riggio groundout moved the runners to second and third. With two outs, Jared Serna provided an RBI single to make it 3-0 Renegades. Serna now has 48 RBIs this season, the second-highest tally in the South Atlantic League.

Brooklyn got on the board in the sixth against Luis Arejula. Karell Paz singled, reached second following an error, and got to third on a wild pitch. Christopher Suero drove Paz home with a sacrifice fly to cut the deficit to 3-1.

In the seventh, Stanley Consuegra singled, and Wilfredo Lara walked. Mateo Gil then notched a two-run double down the left-field line, scoring Consuegra and Lara to tie the game at 3-3.

Paz started the eighth inning as the automatic runner, and reached third on an errant pickoff attempt by Cole Ayers (2-3). He came home on a fielder's choice hit into by Nick Lorusso, when a throw home from Riggio was not in time.

Hudson Valley loaded the bases in the bottom of the eighth but could not bring home the tying run, as Gabrielson struck out to end the game.

The Renegades will look for their fourth win of the series on Saturday evening at 5:05 p.m. at Heritage Financial Park, with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show beginning at 4:45 on the Renegades Baseball Network. Ben Shields (2-2, 3.11) will start for the Renegades, while Kade Morris (1-1, 4.19) will go for the Cyclones.

