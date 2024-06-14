Friday's BlueClaws Game Rained Out, Double-Header on Saturday

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Friday's BlueClaws game against Wilmington has been rained out. The teams will play a double-header on Saturday beginning at 5:05 pm and consisting of two seven inning games.

Any fan with tickets to Friday's game can exchange them for any remaining game this season, subject to availability. All exchanges must done in person at the BlueClaws Box Office or on the phone at 732-901-7000 option 2.

For those of you participating in tonight's Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore Overnight, a makeup date for the overnight is currently to be determined. A BlueClaws Representative will be in touch with more information on a new date in the coming days.

Fans with tickets to Saturday's game can use those tickets for BOTH games of the double-header. Gates will open at 4:30 pm for all fans.

The BlueClaws are also home on Sunday for Father's Day and will host a post-game Father/Child Catch on the Field.

The next scheduled fireworks show is Friday, June 28th, with other shows on July 4th and July 5th.

