Greensboro Takes Series Over Winston-Salem with 14-5 Win

June 14, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Winston-Salem Dash News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, NC - The Winston-Salem Dash fell in game four of a six-game series to the Greensboro Grasshoppers, 14-5, on Friday evening at Truist Stadium in front of 6,556 fans.

Greensboro (35-25) jumped out to an early lead for the fourth straight night. The Grasshoppers pushed across four runs on four hits against Winston-Salem (28-33) starter Peyton Pallette and took a 4-0 advantage into the bottom of the first.

The Dash answered in the bottom of the frame. After a leadoff walk and a single, Shawn Goosenberg got the Dash on the board driving home a run. Following the single, Calvin Harris rocketed a double off the wall in center, cutting the deficit to one, 4-3.

Following the seven runs in the first, the pitching staffs settled down until the fifth. Hudson Head led off the top of the fifth with a triple and scored on a single from Kalae Harrison putting Greensboro up two, 5-3.

In the bottom of the fifth, Winston-Salem again answered. Jordan Sprinkle walked and then scored on a RBI double from DJ Gladney making it a one-run game again, 5-4. Gladney advanced to third on a single and Harris picked up his third RBI of the night on a sacrifice fly tying the game, 5-5.

Neither side could push ahead over the next two innings until the top of the eighth. With one out, Nick Cimillo hit his second homer of the series to left putting the Grasshoppers back ahead, 6-5. Winston-Salem could not answer again in the bottom of the frame and went to the ninth inning trailing by one.

In the ninth, Greensboro exploded offensively, plating eight runs, finishing off a 14-5 win over the Dash.

With the win, Greensboro has taken the six-game series over the Dash. The two sides meet for game five on Saturday. First pitch is slated for 7 p.m. from Truist Stadium.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from June 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.