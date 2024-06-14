Morabito and Lorusso Mash, But Brooklyn Bested by Hudson Valley, 6-5

WAPPINGERS FALLS, N.Y. - CF Nick Morabito reached base four times and 3B Nick Lorusso picked up a pair of extra-base hits - including a three-run home run - however the Cyclones could not erase an early four-run deficit, as Brooklyn fell to the Hudson Valley Renegades, 6-5, on Thursday night at Heritage Financial Park.

The Renegades (32-27) jumped out to an early 4-0 lead through two innings thanks to a pair of two-out rallies.

In the first, LF Jesús Rodríguez kept an inning alive by reaching on a fielding error at third before DH Rafael Flores deposited a two-run home run beyond the left field wall. The 23-year-old's fifth long ball of the season put Hudson Valley in front, 2-0.

An inning later, with the bases empty and two out, CF Nelson Medina uncorked a fly ball to right that was lost in the setting sun. A diving attempt to make the catch came up empty, enabling Medina to end up at third with a triple, ultimately scoring on a wild pitch. 2B Roc Riggo followed with a double and scored on SS Jared Serna's single to stretch the cushion to four.

However, Brooklyn (30-30) would not go quietly, responding with their own two-out rally in the third. Following back-to-back walks to Morabito and C Chris Suero, Lorusso unfurled a towering fly ball to left that sailed over the fence for a three-run shot. The Connecticut native's team-leading eighth home run of the campaign pulled the Cyclones within a run, 4-3.

Hudson Valley regained a three-run advantage thanks to a Serna RBI double in the fifth and a fielder's choice off the bat of Riggio in the sixth, but the Cyclones would not rest.

A walk to DH Jefrey De Los Santos and a double down the left-field line from 1B Mateo Gil started a rally in the top of the seventh before LF Kellum Clark's infield single pulled Brooklyn with a pair, 6-4.

After a Morabito worked a free pass to load the bases, RHP Trent Sellers induced a crucial double play ground ball to third. Gil scored to make it a one-run affair, 6-5, but the runners at the corners were eliminated.

Brooklyn had a chance again in the eighth to jump in front, thanks to consecutive walks to 2B Junior Tilien and De Los Santos. A two-out wild pitch advanced them to second and third, but PR-LF Karell Paz's 108 mph line drive was snared on an incredible leaping grab by 1B Kiko Romero to end the frame.

RHP Jonathan Pintaro (0-1) took the loss, but pitched better than his final line suggested. The 26-year-old allowed just three earned runs (six total) over five-plus innings in his first affiliated start for Brooklyn.

RHP Sebastian Keane (5-4) was taxed for three runs over 5.2 innings, but collected his fifth win for Hudson Valley. RHP McKinley Moore retired the side in order in the ninth for his first save.

Brooklyn will try to stop its season-high-tying five-game slide against Hudson Valley on Friday night. RHP Jonah Tong - the New York Mets' No. 20 prospect per MLB Pipeline - is expected to take the hill for the Cyclones. The Renegades are scheduled to counter with the New York Yankees' No. 11 farmhand per MLB Pipeline, LHP Kyle Carr (0-3, 6.80). The first pitch from Heritage Financial Park is slated for 7:05 p.m.

