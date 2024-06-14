Encarnacion and Johnson Go Deep in 13-4 Loss

GREENVILLE- The Asheville Tourists dropped their second straight to the Greenville Drive on Friday night, 13-4. Greenville's offense, led by Cutter Coffey, took control after the Tourists struck early. Coffey finished the game with two Home Runs and seven RBI.

Asheville plated the contest's first two runs on a two-run Homer by Luis Encarnacion in the top of the second inning. Greenville countered with four runs in the third and five more in the fourth. Ryan Johnson game the Tourists some life with a solo blast in the top of the sixth, his seventh round-tripper of the season.

Brice Matthews drove in Anthony Sherwin on a fielder's choice in the next frame; however, the Drive continued to apply pressure with four more runs down the stretch. Garret Guillemette finished 2-for-4 and has hit safely in ten of his last 11 games. Guillemette is hitting .361 in the month of June.

The Tourists have five games remaining in the first half of the season; two this weekend in Greenville and the first three next week at home against Winston-Salem. The second half of the season officially begins next Friday, June 21.

